Kelly condemns security alerts at school and Sinn Féin office

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned those behind security alerts at a school and a Sinn Féin constituency office in north Belfast.

The North Belfast MLA said:

"I was in our constituency office on the Antrim Road when the PSNI contacted me to say they had reports of an explosive device being left in the grounds.

"There was also a security alert at Holy Cross Girls School. The targeting of a primary school in this way is despicable and regardless of whether there was a device or not the disruption and anxiety it will have caused to young children and staff must be condemned.

"The police have told me that they believe it was loyalists who were responsible for both incidents.

"They are trying to drag our society back and trying to deter public representatives from their work but they will not succeed.

"Sinn Féin will not be deterred and we will continue to serve the community and to pursue our political objectives."