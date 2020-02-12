Mary Lou McDonald meets with People Before Profit representatives

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said that 'Sinn Féin wants to form a government of change that delivers the change people voted for.'

She has met with representatives of People Before Profit this afternoon, following a meeting with the Green Party this morning. She will meet with the Social Democrats tomorrow.

Commenting following this afternoon's meeting, Ms. McDonald said:

"Sinn Féin wants to form a government of change and our objective is a government that builds homes, cuts rents and freezes them, reduces the pension age to 65, gives workers and families a break, and advances Irish Unity.

"This afternoon I met with Richard Boyd Barrett TD and Gerry Carroll MLA of People Before Profit, and we had a good discussion about the potential for a government of change and the issues that might form part of a programme for government.

"We have agreed to stay in touch over the coming days.

"I have also arranged to meet with the Social Democrats tomorrow."