Businesses and hauliers need certainty over Brexit - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said businesses and haulage companies need certainty over the future trading relationship with both the EU and Britain.

The Sinn Féin infrastructure spokesperson said:

“There are still massive outstanding issues concerning businesses and the haulage sector over our future trading relationship with the EU and with Britain.

“Although the framework of our future relationship has been outlined, detail is needed.

“This includes uncertainty around additional paperwork on goods being transported from Britain to the north as well as potential delays at the ports.

“We also need clarity on the arrangements for the identification of goods that are ‘at risk’ of onward export to the EU including the south.

“For example, we need to know if duty has to be paid for ‘at risk goods’ that aren’t then exported to the EU including the south, and the processes and timeframes for reimbursement of the duty paid.

“Brexit continues to create an inhospitable environment of uncertainty for Irish businesses.

“The Sinn Féin Infrastructure team will continue to press for clarity on these critical issues."