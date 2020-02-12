Need for more investment in school counselling services – Mullan

Speaking during a sitting of the Education Committee today, deputy chairperson Karen Mullan MLA said the availability of counselling services in schools is ‘insufficient’ and called for more investment.

The Foyle MLA said:

“The figures revealed in the Committee reiterate that current provision for counselling services in schools is insufficient.

“It’s even more shocking to hear that in a school which has 1,000 pupils there is only five sessions per week.

“As the parent of a son who in Year 10, his class experienced a bereavement with the loss of a pupil - the crisis intervention they experienced was excellent, but it’s too short term, the school were excellent, but as we heard today they get a very small amount of sessions

“Community and voluntary organisations are doing excellent work, I raised the importance of them being involved in shaping any future plans.

“It’s something that needs to be looked at and it needs more investment.”