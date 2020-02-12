Sinn Féin will seek to deliver a government for change – Louise O’Reilly TD
Speaking from Leinster House this afternoon Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said her party’s objective is to deliver a government that will build homes, cut rents and freeze them, reduce the pension age to 65, give workers and families a break and advance Irish Unity.
She said;
“The people on Saturday voted for change and Sinn Féin are doing what we can to deliver a government of change.
“We will meet with all parties, starting with those that received a mandate for change.
“Our objective is a government that; builds homes, cuts rents and freezes them, reduces the pension age to 65, gives workers and families a break, and advances Irish Unity.
“That is our aim over the coming period.”
