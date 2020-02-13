Menu

Archibald welcomes new body to tackle tourism skills shortages

13 February, 2020 - by Caoimhe Archibald

Sinn Féin Chair of the Economy Committee Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the creation of the new employer network, Hospitality and Tourism Skills (HATS).

 Caoimhe Archibald said:

“I want to welcome the initiative taken by the hospitality and tourism sector to set up HATS.

“This launches a three-year action plan to tackle shortage skills shortage in hospitality and tourism.

“This will see government working with education providers to plug this gap.

"Hospitality and tourism play a vital role in our local economy and if we can boost skills in the workforce we can continue to create more jobs.”

