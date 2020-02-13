Archibald welcomes new body to tackle tourism skills shortages

Sinn Féin Chair of the Economy Committee Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the creation of the new employer network, Hospitality and Tourism Skills (HATS).

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“I want to welcome the initiative taken by the hospitality and tourism sector to set up HATS.

“This launches a three-year action plan to tackle shortage skills shortage in hospitality and tourism.

“This will see government working with education providers to plug this gap.

"Hospitality and tourism play a vital role in our local economy and if we can boost skills in the workforce we can continue to create more jobs.”