'New nursing places a step towards Magee expansion' - Mullan

The allocation of new nursing and midwifery places would be a key step towards the expansion of the Magee campus, Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said.

The Foyle MLA was commenting after seeking written confirmation from the Health Minister on how many of 900 new places will be allocated to Magee.

Karen Mullan said:

“One of the commitments in the New Decade, New Approach deal was a commitment to deliver 900 yearly nursing and midwifery undergraduate places at Ulster University.

“I have received confirmation from the Health Minister that a decision on how many of these places will be allocated to Magee will be made in March of this year.

“Securing these extra places will be another positive step towards the overall expansion of the Magee campus and boosting the north west economy.

“The Nursing School on campus is already punching well above its weight with a high number of new applicants each year.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work with Ulster University and the Department of Health to ensure commitments within the new deal are met.”