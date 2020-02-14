O’Neill to hold urgent meeting with new British Secretary of State

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán and Joint Head of Government Michelle O’Neill will hold an urgent meeting with new British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I spoke with the new British Secretary of State for the North, Brandon Lewis, this morning following his appointment yesterday.

“We agreed to meet as a matter of urgency to discuss important matters including his government’s approach to dealing with the legacy of the conflict, particularly in relation to the bad faith shown over the issue of pensions for those injured as a result of the conflict.

“I told him the British government is a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement and he has a legal duty to act with rigorous impartiality.

“The political landscape across the island is changing dramatically, and while I see no contradiction in genuine power-sharing with unionism and making that work, the conversation and planning for Ireland’s future beyond Brexit cannot be ignored.

“I will also challenge him on the financial commitments made by the British government in the New Decade, New Approach document and on the need for a financial package to deliver public services and make the Executive and Assembly sustainable.

“Brexit and the future relationship negotiations are also a key issue, which we will discuss.

“The British government has made commitments on a range of issues and we intend to see it fulfills those commitments.

“That is the message I will be giving to Brandon Lewis.”