Lack of urgency on Gaelscoil na Daróige expansion 'frustrating' - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has expressed frustration at the lack of urgency in progressing the expansion of Gaelscoil na Daróige in Derry.

The party’s Education spokesperson was responding to confirmation from Department of Education that they are seeking valuations for a prospective site.

Karen Mullan said:

“The Education Minister has confirmed that the Department is currently seeking valuations on a prospective site for the expansion of Gaelscoil na Daróige in Derry.

“School and sectoral leaders, as well as the wider community, are clear that the Department has been well aware of the need for additional land and accommodation at the school for many years.

“Gaelscoil na Daróige were hopeful that they would have this expansion in place for the intake of pupils in September 2020.

“Instead, at this late stage, the Department of Education are still only at the stage of seeking valuations.

“This is simply unacceptable, given that the school has been operating in temporary portacabin accommodation for 15 years while pupil numbers continue to grow.

“The Minister must approach this with a sense of urgency and provide these children and their teachers with the facilities they need and deserve.”