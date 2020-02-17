Eoin Ó Broin seeks meeting with Universities on rising student accommodation costs

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has written to the Presidents of University College Dublin, Dublin City University, NUI Galway, NUI Maynooth, Limerick University, Trinity College Dublin and University College Cork requesting a meeting to discuss plans to increase on-campus student accommodation charges by up to 4% per year.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“Sinn Féin and other opposition parties worked hard to force a change in the legislation to ensure that on-campus student accommodation was included in the rent pressure zone legislation. This made it illegal for on-campus student accommodation providers to increase rents by more than the 4% cap.

“While the Universities are adhering to the letter of the law they are not recognising the spirit of the law.

“Rising student accommodation costs are placing a huge financial burden on lower and middle income students and their families.

“Most students cannot afford any more rental increases and should not be priced out of the University of their choice due to accommodation costs.

“We need to start a conversation about how on-campus student accommodation is financed and what can be done to lower the costs so that Universities can provide affordable, good quality accommodation.

“I am keen to meet the head of these Universities as a matter for urgency to ensure that students have access to good quality accommodation.

“I have also written to student union representatives seeking a meeting to discuss their concerns about this latest flurry of rent rises.”