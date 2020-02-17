McGuigan welcomes commitment on Irish vessels

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed moves to reverse laws which would have led to southern registered fishing boats being treated as ‘foreign’ vessels in northern waters.

The fisheries spokesperson said:

"Sinn Féin is opposed to Brexit, just as the majority of MLAs in this Assembly oppose the Tory Brexit agenda.

"Statutory regulations as a result of Brexit, which would have led to southern-registered fishing boats being regarded as foreign in northern waters, were opposed when they came through the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs committee.

"The Agriculture Minister has now given a commitment that he will immediately revoke these regulations and that is welcome.

"On the committee we will be hearing evidence from the fishing industry in the weeks ahead to discuss Brexit and other issues of concern."