Bomb threat against Sinn Féin members must be lifted – O’Neill

Commenting after being told by the PSNI that the dissident Republican group the so-called New IRA is planning a bomb attack on the car of a Sinn Féin member the party’s Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill tonight said:

“Following the recent launch of a PSNI recruitment campaign, police have told Sinn Féin tonight that persons aligned with the dissident Republican group, the so-called New IRA, plan to attack a Sinn Féin member using an under car explosive device.

“We have been told this planned attack could happen anywhere in the north.

“This is literally a threat against thousands of Sinn Féin members and their families in the north.

“This is not the first time this particular group have made threats against Sinn Féin members and the PSNI is taking this threat very seriously.

“I am urging the party’s members to be very vigilant at this time.

“This latest threat shows once again that these groups are in conflict with their own community.

“This dangerous and disgraceful threat comes at a time when the debate on Irish unity is centre stage.

“And the response of these so-called Republicans is to plan attacks on Sinn Féin members .

“Let me be very clear. Sinn Féin will not be deterred from pursuing our objective of a united Ireland.

“We will continue to represent the people in government and in communities the length and breadth of Ireland, driving the agenda for change which has been backed by more than 700,000 voters across this island,

“This armed group must withdraw its threat immediately. There is no room for the existence of armed groups. They should disband.”