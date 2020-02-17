Talks to form a Government for Change continue this week - Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said this morning that “Sinn Féin wants to form a Government for Change and this week we will be intensifying our discussions with the Green Party, Social Democrats, Solidarity/People Before Profit, Independents4Change and Independents to explore how we deliver a government which will build homes, cut rents and freeze them, end the trolley crisis, deal with climate change, give workers and families a break and advance Irish unity.

Ms. McDonald said:

“Everyone agrees that last week the people voted for change. The question for all parties is are they willing to be part of a Government for Change?

“Last week we spoke to the Green Party, People Before Profit, the Labour Party, the Social Democrats, Independents4Change and Independents and we will be intensifying our discussions with them this week to explore how we deliver a government which will build homes, cut rents and freeze them, end the trolley crisis, deals with climate change, give workers and families a break and advance Irish unity.

“It is clear at this stage that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael want to block change and maintain their grip on power. This is not what people voted for. In fact they voted against the very policies implemented by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáíl over the last four years. That is why there was huge anger at the weekend at the prospect of Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael being returned to government, despite the outcome of the election.”