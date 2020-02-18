Sinn Féin support student protest over rent hikes at UCD - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has offered his support to the UCD students protesting against the 12% rent hike they will face over the next three years.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“Sinn Féin fully supports the students protesting against the 12% rent increases they are facing over the next three years for their on-campus accommodation.

“The rising costs of student accommodation is pricing lower and middle-income families out of third level education.

“Universities must find a way to deliver affordable student accommodation and I am meeting with some over the coming weeks to discuss how this can be done.

“In the mean time I support the UCD students call for the accommodation rent increase to be stopped and for a rent freeze to be introduced.”