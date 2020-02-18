Questions need answered over use of public money - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said questions need to be answered over the use of public money from Invest NI by Wrightbus.

The Chair of the Economy Committee said:

"The latest revelations around Wrightbus raise serious questions over the use of public money from Invest NI.

"In June 2019 Invest NI loaned Wrightbus £2.5m to 'provide financial breathing space' at a time the company was experiencing financial difficulties.

"Clarity is now needed on what the terms of the loan were and whether Invest NI was aware that charitable donations were being given to the Green Pastures Church while Wrightbus was reporting losses.

"People are entitled to know how public money is being spent and should be able to have confidence it is being spent in an accountable and transparent manner."