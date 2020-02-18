Ní Chuilín urges Infrastructure Minsiter to raise height of railings at motorway bridges

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said the Infrastructure Minister must move to raise the height of railings on motorway bridges to improve safety and help reduce the number of suicides.

The North Belfast MLA said:

"I asked Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon whether her Department has plans to raise the railings on three bridges on Arthur Bridge, Hightown Bridge and Clifton Street Bridge in north Belfast following recent suicide attempts.

"I was shocked and disappointed by her response that she has no plans to raise the railings on these bridges, despite the recent high rates of suicides and attempts by people to die by suicide in the area.

"Sinn Féin has previously met with the Department of Infrastructure, the Public Health Agency, the Belfast Trust and the PSNI in October to discuss railings at these and other bridges.

"All Departments and statutory bodies have a duty to explore every option to improve suicide prevention measures and I hope the Minister will reconsider this position."