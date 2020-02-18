Justice can not be denied for Seamus Ludlow’s Family - Ruairí Ó Murchú TD

Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú has said that the family of Seamus Ludlow deserve to know the truth about the circumstances of his death and the persistent failure of the State to investigate it properly.

Speaking from the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin earlier today, Teachta Ó Murchú said,

“This family has been denied the truth for over 40 years.

“It is outrageous that they have been forced to take legal action in an effort to establish the two Commissions of Investigation recommended by the Barron Report in 2006.

“I attended today to support the family of Seamus Ludlow and I will be raising this case with the next Minister for Justice to urge the establishment of these commissions of investigation which would remove the necessity for litigation by the family and end their ongoing torment.

“Judgement on today’s hearing will be delivered at a later date and I hope it will be a positive result for this family.

“I also urge the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to fulfil the commitments he made to this family in December when he told them he would examine all possible investigative opportunities in this case.”