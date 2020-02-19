Need for effective scrutiny of Electoral Office - Molloy

Commenting on the latest revelations on the Electoral Office's handling of the voter registration process, Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy said:

“These latest revelations raise further and very serious questions about the Electoral Office’s handling of the voter registration process.

“The reality is that people have lost their democratic right to vote as a result of being denied the opportunity to register.

“This goes way beyond human error and is totally unacceptable.

“We have been consistently raising concern about the Electoral Office’s capacity following their decision to close down regional offices.

“It’s clear from the last number of elections that they do not have the capacity to ensure that electoral registration, postal and proxy applications and electoral events are properly carried out.

“There doesn't appear to be any effective scrutiny or accountability mechanism in relation to the Electoral Office. This is very concerning and totally unacceptable."