Audit Office must investigate InvestNI Wrightbus loans - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Audit Office to look into loans made by InvestNI to Wrightbus.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“The ongoing revelations about Wrightbus, its donations to Green Pastures Church and the use of public money from InvestNI raises serious questions.

“I raised this matter today at a meeting of the Assembly’s Economy Committee and the committee agreed to write to the Audit Office to ask that it look into the £2.5m loan made to Wrightbus.

“Sinn Féin has also tabled questions to the Department for the Economy, the Department for Communities and the Charities’ Commission in relation to this case.

“The public must have confidence in the use of public money; there must be full transparency and accountability in the spending of public funds.

"There are serious questions that need answered on this matter.”