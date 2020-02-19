Tory austerity has crippled public transport budget - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has called for an end to British Tory austerity cuts after a representative of Translink told the Assembly’s Infrastructure that the company’s budgets were in crisis.

The Foyle MLA said:

“British Tory governments have cut the block grant to the North year on year for almost a decade now.

“These Tory cuts have devastated our public services, creating a crisis in health, mental health and education but it has also affected infrastructure and public transport.

“Translink which provides much of our public transport services, and in particular those between rural and urban areas, is now under increased pressure as a result of the continued Tory cuts to public services.

“Public transport is a fundamental service that many people, both young and old, depend on. It is an essential pillar of Sinn Féin’s goal of encouraging sustainable and active travel.

“The British Government must end its austerity cuts and fulfil its financial obligations made in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ agreement to ensure proper investment in infrastructure and public services.”