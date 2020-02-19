Latest co-living decision bad for Rathmines - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has labelled the An Bord Pleanála decision to grant Bartra Capital permission to build a seven-storey 98-unit development on Ardee Road as bad for Rathmines.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“The decision by An Bord Pleanála to overturn a Dublin City Council decision and to grant permission for a seven storey, 98 bed development in Rathmines is bad for the local area.

“Units of only 16 sq m metres for tenants are the bedsits of the future.

“I also take issue with the comments of the An Bord Pleanala inspector which state that the co-living development will contribute to realisation of the development plan housing targets.

“Are we now describing what is the provision of incredibly expensive bed spaces as hitting housing targets?

“Sinn Féin in government would ban co-living. We published legislation in the Dáil that would do so and we made a commitment to this in our election manifesto.

“Co-living does not create sustainable apartment living. We need to see instead affordable cost rental homes, not 16 sqm closets.”