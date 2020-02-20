Rogan condemns intimidation of councillor

Sinn Féin’s Emma Rogan has condemned those responsible for graffiti targeting a local UUP councillor.

Emma Rogan said:

“I unreservedly condemn those responsible for graffiti in South Down last night targeting a councillor who lives in our local community.

“Everyone must be able to do their work free from intimidation, harassment and death threats.

“Those behind this threat have nothing to offer the people of this community and their reckless attempts will not succeed.”