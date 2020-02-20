Maskey condemns ‘bomb’ attack on home of Martin Finucane

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned those responsible for leaving a crude explosive device outside the home of Martin Finucane, a justice and human rights campaigner, and brother of the murdered solicitor, Pat Finucane in Lenadoon, West Belfast.

The West Belfast MP said:

“A crude explosive device has been left outside the West Belfast home of a brother of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane early this morning

“This is wrong and I unreservedly condemn it.

“This attack is reckless and shows a callous disregard for the Finucane family and the local community.

“This is an attack on a justice and human rights campaigner and as such is an attack on the whole community.

“Those behind this device have nothing to offer society

“I would call on anyone with any information on those responsible for this attack on a home to bring it forward to the police.” Críoch/Ends