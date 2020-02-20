Comments on A5 road upgrade an insult to victims - Begley

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said comments by an Ulster Unionist Party MLA on the A5 road upgrade project are an insult to those who have lost loved ones in road collisions and to road safety campaigners.

The West Tyrone MP said:

"The comments from UUP MLA Roy Beggs dismissing the A5 road upgrade project as a 'pet scheme' are ludicrous.

"The A5 upgrade project is essential to improve road safety and save lives.

“These crass and insensitive remarks are an insult to all those who have lost loved ones as a result of collisions and accidents on the A5 as well as road safety campaigners.

"His comments are also dismissive of the need to regenerate the economy west of the Bann and ignore the fact that the A5 is included as a priority in the New Decade, New Approach document.

"For our part, we will continue to push for work to begin on the A5, including lobbying the Irish government to fulfil its financial commitments to the project, to ensure it is completed as soon as possible."