Community bus permits would strengthen transport network - Lynch

Sinn Féin MLA and transport spokesperson Seán Lynch has said implementing a community bus permit scheme could help strengthen transport services.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA said:

"Public and community transport is currently under a lot of strain and this is a time when we should be investing in sustainable transport and expanding the network, instead of having to fight just to maintain our current service.

“Community bus permits are issued to organisations or groups that want to start a local bus service on a not-for-profit basis.

“They would then provide a local routine service that would be available to the public.

“Community bus services don’t compete with commercial bus services, instead they can fill in gaps in the network.

“This scheme has the potential to allow communities greater access to vital services and opportunities without having to depend on a private car.

“A Community Bus Service Permit should be introduced as a low cost, grassroots method to enhancing our transport services in the north."