Archibald welcomes Coleraine jobs boost

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed a 155 jobs boost in county Derry.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I welcome today’s announcement of 155 new jobs in Coleraine as part of a £9.5m investment package.

“Maine Surface Finishing has factories in Coleraine, Dunloy, Garvagh and Magherafelt and these news jobs will provide a significant boost to the local community and local economy.

“These jobs will be based in Coleraine and will help transform the economy of the town and the wider north west.

“The new jobs will be highly skilled and well paid and will provide opportunities for young people to get involved in the manufacturing sector.”