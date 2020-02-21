Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael seeking a carve-up of political power to block change - Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said this afternoon that 'the choice facing all those elected to the new Dáil is a Government for Change or a carve-up of political power by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, who want to block the change that people voted for.'

Ms. McDonald said:

“Yesterday was a historic day. For the first time in the history of the State, someone other than the leader of Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael received the most votes to become Taoiseach.

“I am very grateful for that and for the support that I received from other TDs.

“They recognise that people voted for change. That is what Sinn Féin want to deliver on. We want a Government for Change.

“Despite the rejection of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's record over the past four years, they are now looking for a carve-up of political power that is about keeping them in office and blocking change.

“Any such proposal flies in the face of what people voted for and does not represent change.

“In the week ahead Sinn Féin will continue our discussions with the Green Party, the Social Democrats, the Labour Party, Solidarity-People Before Profit, Independents4Change and a range of other Independents.

“These discussions are about how we address the issues that were central to this election campaign - building homes, cutting rents and freezing them, guaranteeing the pension age at sixty-five, health and the trolley crisis, climate change and Irish Unity.”