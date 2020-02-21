Finucane challenges Secretary of State over public inquiry

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called on the British government to live up to its commitment to hold a public inquiry into the murder of his father, human rights lawyer Pat Finucane.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Today we met with the British Secretary of State regarding their continued attempts to frustrate and prevent the truth emerging about my father’s murder.

”It is a year since my family’s Supreme Court victory and we have gone to go to court yet again to force a response.

“The Supreme Court judgment rejected all previous investigations into my father’s murder and demanded a new approach.

“Today the British Secretary of State said that he needs to consider a report which will give an overview of previous investigations, before speaking with the British Prime Minister.

“This is yet another attempt at stalling. What the British government need to do is fulfil the promise they made many years ago, which is have a full and independent public inquiry.”