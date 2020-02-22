Maskey condemns threats to West Belfast Republican following reports of blast

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned threats against West Belfast Sinn Féin activists and community worker, Harry Maguire following reports of a blast near his family home.

The West Belfast MP said:

“I unreservedly condemn the despicable threats made against West Belfast republican and community worker Harry Maguire following reports of a blast close to his home last night.

“The threats specified the home addresses of his 85-year-old mother and the home of his partner.

“Police are currently investigating the incident, carrying our searches near the homes and I would encourage neighbours to co-operate with the investigation.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer, they have no politics and are clearly in conflict with their own community.

“This latest threat comes at a time when the debate on Irish Unity is centre stage and over 700,000 people across the island have endorsed Sinn Féin’s message of change.

“There is no room for these actions and I appeal to anyone with information on these threats and attacks to bring it forward to the PSNI.”