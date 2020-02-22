Statement from Sinn Féin activists and community worker Harry Maguire on threats

Commenting after a blast has been reported to the PSNI and threats issued against him, specifying his mother’s home and the home of his partner, West Belfast Sinn Féin activist and community worker Harry Maguire said:

“Neighbours have reported hearing a blast close to my home in West Belfast last night.

“Threats were also issued against me to the police, specifying my elderly mother’s home and my partner’s home.

“This was an attack on my family, my elderly mother and my partner.

“The people who did this are cowards, skulking around in the dead of night attempting to intimidate our community.

“These efforts will fail.

“I will not be deterred from doing the right thing for my community.

“I would ask the small number of people who in some way provide cover to those responsible for these threats and the blast, is that what you are supporting?

“My mother is 85, are these threats and attacks being done in your name?

“If anybody in my community wishes to challenge me or those who are trying to build the peace or make progress in our communities then challenge me across a table,

“I’m ready and willing to engage with anyone, but the cowardly and anonymous attacks on homes must stop." ENDS/CRÍOCH