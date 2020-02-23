Government responsible for the scandal of vacant apartments - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the article by Killian Woods in today's Business Post on luxury apartment vacancies across Dublin, stating that the incoming government must as a matter of urgency prioritise the delivery of affordable rental accommodation.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

"The article in the Business Post today by Killian Woods highlights how the government's mantra that supply, supply, supply is the answer to the rental crisis is simply not true.

"This is something that was highlighted since the launch of Rebuilding Ireland by myself, academics and practitioners.

"Increasing supply alone is not the solution. Especially since that supply is not affordable.

"I would like to echo the contribution of Lorcan Sirr. To date what has been delivered is very little of the right type of accommodation and what we have is build to rent, student accommodation and hotels.

"The previous government's policy, aided and abetted by Fianna Fáil, has not lead to any increase in affordable accommodation. In fact, no affordable homes have been delivered to date.

"The incoming government must urgently change the direction of government policy and prioritise the roll out of affordable cost rental accommodation.

"The market will not provide housing at affordable costs for the majority of people."