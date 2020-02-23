Hazzard praises rescuers after Newcastle YMCA fire

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has praised the efforts of those who rescued teenagers from a fire at a YMCA building in Newcastle.

The South Down MP said:

"This fire at the YMCA at Newcastle has shocked the local community as around 100 teenagers had to be rescued.

"Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience for all involved.

"The quick actions of the YMCA leaders who rescued these young people have undoubtedly prevented a tragedy.

"I visited the facility recently and saw at first hand the excellent leadership displayed by staff and volunteers and I have no doubt the local community will be in full support of the efforts to rebuild this YMCA centre in their time of need.

"An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and should be allowed to proceed."