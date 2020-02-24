Economy Committee raises concerns about point-based immigration system - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has asked the Economy Committee to write to the British Home Secretary to raise concerns about British Government immigration proposals.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I asked the Economy Committee to write to the British Home Secretary and the Migration Advisory Committee to raise concerns about British Government immigration proposals.

“It is clear the British government has completely disregarded the unique and special circumstances of the north and ignored the call from political and business leaders here for a policy which reflects local needs.

"Workers from other EU countries make a huge contribution to our economy, particularly in the health, manufacturing, hospitality and agri-food sectors.

"This proposed system will limit the ability of those workers to come here and contribute to our economy and our society in general.

“We want to be able to attract the brightest talent to the north to study and work, freedom of movement is essential for that.

“Sinn Féin will raise these concerns directly with the British Government."