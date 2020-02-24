7-week delay in processing HAP applications putting families at risk of homelessness - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has criticised the seven-week delay in processing HAP applications in South Dublin County Council. This delay makes accessing rental accommodation even more difficult for applicants and is putting families at risk of homelessness.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“South Dublin County Council has confirmed that there is currently a seven-week delay in processing HAP applications in the council.

“This delay is undoubtedly making it more difficult for HAP applicants to access private rented accommodation.

“Adding to the problem is the fact that the HAP payment is not backdated to when the application is first submitted but when tenant and landlord submit all the required documentation.

“This can result in a two to four-week shortfall.

“If resources are the problem then the Department of Housing must look at that and provide South Dublin County Council with what additional resources are required to fix the problem."