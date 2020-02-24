O'Dowd welcomes ad hoc committee to look at Bill of Rights

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has welcomed the establishment by the Assembly of an ad hoc committee to consider the introduction of a Bill of Rights.

Mr O’Dowd said:

“A Bill of Rights was first committed to in the Good Friday Agreement and is clearly long overdue.

“Under the two Governments' paper, A New Decade, New Approach, a commitment was given to the establishment of this committee and the Assembly has now delivered.

“What is now needed is a short, focused programme of work which then brings forward proposals for a Bill of Rights which will protect all our citizens.

“A Bill of Rights threatens no one and protects minorities whether they be in that position now or in the future."