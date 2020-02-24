Anderson demands release of contaminated blood funding

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson is urging the Health Minister to release funding earmarked to help those affected by the contaminated blood scandal.

The Foyle MLA said:

“The contaminated blood scandal affected the entire NHS but victims here are not being supported with the same financial assistance as those in England.

“That is wrong and needs to be redressed because this inequality is causing further trauma to families and individuals who have already suffered immeasurably.

“As part of redressing this disparity, £1 million was allocated by the Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy. However, only £600,000 of this has been confirmed by the Department of Health.

“That is entirely unacceptable. This money needs to go directly to those who it is intended for in its entirety.

“I have written to the Health Minister Robin Swann urging him to immediately release the funding in full.

“The department and the minister should be doing everything possible to alleviate the suffering of those affected by contaminated blood and to ensure they are properly supported.

“However, by delaying vital financial assistance, the minister is only adding to their suffering so I will continue to highlight this issue and to pressure the department until the funding is released as promised.”