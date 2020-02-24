Gildernew disappointed over lack of progress on carer's leave

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has expressed disappointment that the Economy Minister has refused to give a timeframe for the introduction of Carer's Leave.

Colm Gildernew said:

“Carers play a crucial role in our society. They show great love, care and compassion and a vital life-line in many homes.

“It is therefore extremely disappointing that the Economy Minister has not given a time frame or indication that she will at all commit to introducing Carer's Leave.

“She also failed to state whether she would comply at all with the directive, despite this being so important to working carers.

“Sinn Féin will commit to advancing other statutory leave entitlements such as paid carer's leave, increased paternity leave and greater flexibility of parental leave entitlements.

“While the Minister's will leave the thousands of working carers dismayed by her continued neglect to their needs, Sinn Féin is committed to leading the way in improving the lives of workers. ”