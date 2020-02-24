Gildernew welcomes unions' vote to accept pay and staffing agreement

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Health Colm Gildernew MLA has welcomed the announcement by health trade unions to accept the proposed agreement on pay parity and safe staffing levels after a vote by members.

Colm Gildernew said:

"I welcome the news and decision by trade unions to accept the Department of Health offer.

"It was important that the final say on the proposed agreement on safe staffing and pay parity was voted on by the many thousands of health workers who took industrial action.

"I want to congratulate the unions and importantly the healthcare workers for standing up for a better health service. It was remarkable to see the levels of public support for the health and social care workers to achieve pay parity and to address safe staffing levels.

"However there still remains a considerable body of work to see efforts to address safe staffing levels and the growing workforce crisis."