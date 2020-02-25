New stalking legislation is needed urgently – Dillon

Sinn Féin’s Justice Spokesperson Linda Dillon MLA has called on the Department of Justice to act urgently to prepare new legislation on stalking.

Linda Dillon said:

"I welcome the campaign to mobilise support for new legislation which specifically outlaws stalking.

"Stalking is a deeply insidious, invasive, psychological form of criminal abuse, with shocking side effects and consequences for victims.

"Stalking is a breach of human rights but here in the North it is not a specific criminal offence.

“This is not good enough.

“The Department of Justice consulted on legislative proposals in November 2018. Sinn Féin made a submission to this consultation recommending to follow Scotland’s lead by making stalking a specific criminal offence.

“I’m calling on the Department of Justice to ensure it acts and makes this a priority.”