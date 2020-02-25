Mary Lou McDonald in Athlone today amidst latest flooding

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD, alongside Longford/Westmeath TD Sorca Clarke and TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane, is in Athlone today amidst the latest severe flooding to hit the region.

She said:

"I want to pay tribute to the emergency services and local authority workers who have braved the conditions to assist those affected by flooding thus far.

"Today we are meeting with people whose lives have been turned upside down by this latest flooding event

"People throughout the Shannon region are impacted; roads are impassable in places, agricultural lands are unusable in many areas and many people fear for the safety of their homes.

"This region has experienced serious flooding before and residents are rightly angry and frustrated that plans to alleviate the risks of flooding have been not materialised

"Sinn Féin have proposed a standalone body to manage the Shannon and its surroundings. That must be a priority for any new government.

"It is vital that additional supports are now provided to ensure that the impact of flooding is minimised and so that life can return to normal for people as the flooding subsides."