Sinn Féin working to deliver a Government for Change - Pearse Doherty

Sinn Féin lead negotiator Pearse Doherty TD has said today said that 'Sinn Féin has stepped up our engagements to deliver a Government for Change having met with the Green Party today for seven and a half hours of detailed policy discussions.’

He said that Sinn Féin will be meeting the Social Democrats and others for detailed discussions later this week.

He said:

"Today a full Sinn Féin delegation have had engagements with the Green Party, meeting for seven and a half hours in total for detailed for policy discussions.

"We have discussed a range of issues, including; housing, health, climate change, communities, Irish unity/Brexit/constitutional change, childcare/education, giving workers and families a break and finance.

"These have been very constructive meetings and we have agreed to exchange papers in the coming days.

"Sinn Féin is determined to deliver a Government for Change and we will meet again with the Green Party immediately after the weekend and in advance of the next sitting of the Dáil on 5th March.

"We will continue our detailed policy discussions this week, with engagements with the Social Democrats and Independents to follow."