Mullan raises Magee medical school with Health Minister

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed confirmation that the Health Minister will visit Derry for meetings to discuss the Magee medical school.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Today in the Assembly, I raised with the Health Minister need for official sign off on the graduate entry medical school at Magee University.

“Delivery of this project, alongside the wider expansion of the university is vital to addressing the chronic shortage of GPs across the north.

“This project is also a key component of unleashing Derry’s economic potential.

"I also asked the Health Minister to commit to visiting the city and meeting with the all those involved in driving this campaign and I hope that visit can happen as soon as possible.

“Sinn Féin continue to work to ensure that Magee can take in its first medical students in September 2021 as a step towards the wider expansion of the university.”