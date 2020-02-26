Flynn requests meeting with Health Minister on mesh health scandal

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has requested a meeting with the Health Minister to discuss urgent issues relating to the on-going mesh implant health scandal.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Despite some positive steps being taken to help those living with mesh implant complications and injury there is much more that must be done.

“Many women are waiting in limbo on an appropriate care pathway as a consequence of the suspension of the ECR process and many still await clarity and access to appropriate remedial surgery.

“I am also concerned about any prospect of the current suspension on mesh implants being lifted and have raised this issue previously with the Department of Health and with the Human Rights Commission.

“I have requested a meeting with the Health Minister to discuss some of the urgent and timely issues in relation to the on-going mesh implant health scandal and I would urge him to meet with a delegation of women involved to hear their experience.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to ensure that those people injured by mesh have access to appropriate treatment and that appropriate action is taken to protect people from future injury.”