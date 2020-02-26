All-Ireland approach needed to deal with Coronavirus - Louise O'Reilly TD

Speaking this afternoon, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health Louise O'Reilly TD has called for an all-Ireland approach to dealing with the threat of the Coronavirus.

Teachta O'Reilly said:

"The possibility of a positive case of Coronavirus on the island cannot be discounted.

"Our health services must be in a position to react to a case of the virus and given the necessary funding to take pro-active measures.

"There is a serious need for detailed planning. This means having a standardised approach across the island to do our best to protect the public health of everyone, north and south.

"It is important that relevant authorities, north and south, take the necessary precautions to address the risk posed and in responding to any suspected cases appropriately.

"As of today, there are no confirmed reports of Coronavirus across the island, but it is important that the relevant agencies continue to remain alert to possible cases and that they give standardised advice in plain language to the public, but also to GPs, pharmacists, hospitals, schools and universities to name but a few.

"It is important that no stone is left unturned in efforts to protect public health in relation to the virus."