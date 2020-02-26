Anderson welcomes support for £105m Derry investment

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed Finance Minister Conor Murphy’s support for Executive funding towards Derry’s £105 million City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund.

Martina Anderson was commenting after Conor Murphy confirmed his support and revealed that he will soon be bringing the matter before the Executive.

She said: “Together, The City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund represent a £105 million investment in the North West which will provide a major and much-needed economic boost to the entire region, helping us to create and sustain well-paying jobs and opportunities.

“Derry’s City Deal was always contingent on the Executive match funding the British Government’s contribution, but the Executive must also decide whether to take a similar approach to the Future Fund.

“Therefore, I very much welcome that Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy has now confirmed in an Assembly answer to me that he supports match-funding both and will shortly be bringing the matter to the Executive.

“That is another example of the positive approach that Sinn Féin takes to government, helping to deliver investment, regeneration and opportunity where it is needed.”