Deprived areas need more support for young people - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan funding for easy years provision and youth services are vital in areas of deprivation.

Speaking after a sitting of the Education Committee, the deputy chair said:

“After school and youth clubs play a crucial role in the development of young people and communities across the north.

“Brightstart currently funds after school clubs in a number of deprived areas there may only be one facility funded providing support to workers and families on low incomes.

“If this funding is withdrawn it will be to the detriment of many young people leaving them without access to after school and summer school services.

“These youth projects are an excellent venue for young people to meet with others and to get actively involved in their local areas.

“I also raised access to SureStart in Derry and the case of a local preschool provider which is under severe pressure to maintain its current service due to a lack of funding.”