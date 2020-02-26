Sinn Féin meets with Rural Independents and Social Democrats today

Sinn Féin lead negotiator Pearse Doherty TD has said this afternoon that following seven and a half hours of talks with the Green Party yesterday, Sinn Féin have met with the Rural Independent Group earlier today and are meeting with the Social Democrats this afternoon.

He said:

"Yesterday we had very productive meetings with the Green Party, we have met with the Rural Independent Group today and this afternoon we will meet with the Social Democrats in advance of a further meeting later this week.

"Sinn Féin wants to discuss core issues such as the housing crisis, reducing and freezing rents, solving the trolley crisis, reducing the pension age to 65 and Irish unity. These are important issues for us.

"The Social Democrats will have other issues that they will want to advance in any talks. Róisín Shortall, in particular, has a keen interest in health policy and we are looking forward to engaging with the Social Democrats on that and the other issues.

"Sinn Féin is determined to deliver a Government for Change and we are continuing our engagements to that effect over the coming days, as well as following up conversations we are having with Independents."

