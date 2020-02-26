All-Ireland approach needed to deal with Coronavirus - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called for an all-Ireland approach to dealing with the threat of the Coronavirus.

The Party’s Health Spokesperson said:

"As of today, there are no confirmed reports of Coronavirus across the island, but it is important that the relevant agencies continue to remain alert to possible cases and that they give advice to the public, GPs, pharmacists, hospitals, schools and universities.

"Our health services must be in a position to react to a case of coronavirus and receive the necessary funding to take pro-active measures.

"There is a serious need for detailed planning. This means having a standardised approach across the island to do our best to protect the public health of everyone, north and south.

"All relevant authorities must take the necessary precautions to address the risk posed and respond to any suspected cases appropriately.

"It’s vital that no stone is left unturned in efforts to protect public health from this virus."