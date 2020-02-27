InvestNI's failure to host investors in South Down unacceptable - Rogan

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has written to the Economy Minister asking what plans she has to develop economic opportunities in South Down.

And the South Down MLA said it was unacceptable that recent figures showed that InvestNI had hosted no meetings with investors in South Down.

Emma Rogan said:

“InvestNI failed to host any potential investors in South Down over the last years.

“That is unacceptable and reminiscent of the decades of discrimination and neglect of this area by British and unionist governments.

“I have now written to the Economy Minister to ask why InvestNI hosted no potential investors in South Down in the last three years.

“I am asking what the Minister will do to address this serious imbalance compared to all other constituencies.

“I have also sought clarity surrounding what InvestNI have done to help attract investment into the South Down constituency in the last five years and what if any plans they have to develop economic opportunities in South Down.”