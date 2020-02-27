Health Service responds best with community support as Coronavirus case confirmed

Following a confirmed case of Coronavirus in the North, Colm Gildernew MLA has urged the public to work with health authorities and follow the advice. The Chair of the Health Committee said:

"The Department of Health and Public Health Agency must ensure maximum cooperation and coordination with other departments and health officials from the south, to ensure a clear and coordinated response.

"Our health services work best when it has the full support of the community. I want to extend my support to our healthcare workers and urge everyone to do the same.

“Today the Health committee supported Coronavirus being made a notifiable disease. This will help ensure that health authorities have the powers to tackle the virus.

“There are clear steps that the public can take to prevent the spread, through hand washing and using tissues to catch it, bin it and kill it.

“I know some will be concerned by the news, however the best thing to do is to follow the advice from health authorities.

“Updated health information can be found at www.publichealth.hscni.net/news/covid-19-coronavirus and if concerned call the helpline on 0300 200 7885.”